Systemair AB: Systemair plans to discontinue operations at its production facility in the Netherlands

Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, 29 September 2026 - Systemair (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) today announces its intention to discontinue production at the Group's facility in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.

Approximately 70 employees at the production facility are affected. Systemair will conduct the process in close dialogue with employees and employee representatives and will provide support throughout the transition. Consultations with employee representatives regarding the proposed restructuring have been initiated. Subject to the outcome of the consultation process, the phase-out is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2027.

The intention is to gradually phase out production in Waalwijk and supply the Dutch market from other manufacturing units within Systemair Group in Europe.

Systemair will continue to have a strong presence and customer service in the Netherlands with an operation including sales, service, logistics, technical support and product development activities.

"The decision to initiate consultations regarding the proposed closure has not been an easy one. At the same time, it is an important step towards creating a more efficient production structure and strengthening our long-term competitiveness. We are committed to carrying out the transition in a responsible manner and with respect for the employees affected," says Robert Larsson, Systemair's CEO.

The decision forms part of the Group's continuous review of its production footprint and is intended to improve efficiency, increase capacity utilisation and enhance profitability across its European operations.

The restructuring will result in an estimated one-time charge of approximately 115 MSEK, primarily related to project costs, asset impairments, and severance payments. A later divestment of the real estate is estimated to result in a capital gain of approximately 40 MSEK. The restructuring is expected to strengthen competitiveness and generate annual cost savings of approximately 35 MSEK once fully implemented.



For further information, please contact:



Robert Larsson

CEO

robert.larsson@systemair.com

+46 72 232 95 70

Anders Ulff

CFO

anders.ulff@systemair.com

+ 46 70 577 40 09



This information is information that Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00? CEST on ?September 29, 2026?.

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth in net sales has averaged 7.7% per year. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap List.