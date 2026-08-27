TOKYO, Aug 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) is adding a new model to its compact CO2 capture system CO2MPACT series. The new additions to the lineup are larger than earlier models, while still following CO2MPACT Full-Module's mass-produced full-module concept based on the standard design.While earlier CO2MPACT Full-Module models were capable of capturing up to 70,000 tons of CO2 per year, the new model offers a capture capacity of up to 450,000 tons per year. MHI plans to expand its product lineup to address diverse customer requirements. The scaled-up systems likewise follow the standard design concept employed for CO2MPACT Full-Module while being designed to handle a wide range of flue gas sources (CO2 concentrations), allow project conditions to be defined in advance such as construction period, cost, and equipment layout. Additionally, since the module ratio has been increased to over 90%, the efficiency of on-site work has been improved and the workload has been reduced, which traditionally accounts for a significant portion of plant construction. As a result, the new model can shorten delivery times by approximately six to twelve months compared with conventional construction methods. The module enables delivery with a trailer on public roads and by train. This will make it possible to meet a broader range of customer needs than ever before.MHI Group will exhibit at CCUS EXPO, a large-scale carbon dioxide capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) exhibition to be held from Wednesday, September 9 to Friday, September 11 at Makuhari Messe, Chiba. The Company will introduce the concept of the new CO2MPACT lineup and the Company's track record in CO2 capture technology. On Thursday, September 10, Tatsuto Nagayasu, Head of CCUS, Plants & Infrastructure Systems will give a keynote speech on "Establishment of CCUS Value Chain by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries."MHI Group will continue to pursue business opportunities in areas where it can help address societal challenges, including ensuring safety and security and supporting a stable energy supply, while responding to changes in the external environment. Carbon neutrality initiatives are increasingly transitioning toward pragmatic approaches that reflect concerns over energy security and the need to maintain industrial competitiveness. The establishment of a CCUS value chain that connects diverse CO2 emission sources with storage and utilization is one of key solutions for realizing a carbon-neutral society. Going forward, MHI Group will continue to proactively promote its CCUS business utilizing its proprietary CO2 capture technologies, contribute as a solutions provider to reducing greenhouse gas emissions on a global scale, and develop further solutions that contribute to environmental protection.Exhibition details:The 26th SMART ENERGY WEEK [Autumn] 2026 CCUS EXPO-Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Expo Period: 10:00am - 5:00pm Wednesday, September 9 - Friday, September 11, 2026MHI Booth: Makuhari Messe, Hall 7, E23-60Advance visitor registrationhttps://www.wsew.jp/hub/en-gb/about/ccus.htmlMHI's keynote speech:Date/time: 10:30 - 11:30am Thursday, September 10, 2026Title: Establishment of CCUS Value Chain by Mitsubishi Heavy IndustriesSpeaker: Tatsuto Nagayasu, Principal of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Head of CCUS in Plants & Infrastructure SystemsRegister to Attendhttps://biz.q-pass.jp/f/13277/sewaki2026_seminar/seminar_registerAbout MHI Group's CO2 capture technologiesMHI Group has been developing carbon capture technologies in collaboration with the Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. since 1990. As of August 2026, the Company has delivered 18 plants adopting these processes, with two more under construction. The Company's proprietary Advanced KM CDR Process offers superior regeneration efficiency and lower deterioration, providing excellent energy saving performance and reducing operation costs.For further information on MHI Group's CO2 capture plants: https://www.mhi.com/products/engineering/co2plants.htmlAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.