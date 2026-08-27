

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.616 billion, or $4.62 per share. This compares with $69.24 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 32.9% to $1.165 billion from $876.41 million last year.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.616 Bln. vs. $69.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.62 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $1.165 Bln vs. $876.41 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.190 B To $ 1.220 B



FY 2027 Outlook: Revenue - More than $64.0 Billion



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