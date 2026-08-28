

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two workers at Frankfurt Airport have died after contracting malaria in a rare outbreak that has infected six employees, German public health officials said.



The outbreak, first identified in July, is believed to have been caused by mosquitoes that arrived in Germany aboard an aircraft. The six affected workers were employed in different roles and areas of the airport. Authorities are analysing blood samples to determine whether the infections came from a single mosquito or multiple insects.



Mosquito traps have been placed around the airport, with captured insects being examined to establish their species and origin. Officials said laboratory results could take several weeks.



The Frankfurt Public Health Department said the risk to the wider population remains 'very, very low', stressing that malaria is transmitted through mosquito bites and is not spread directly between people.



The Robert Koch Institute said malaria cases in Germany are generally linked to travellers returning from regions where the disease is common. Airport-transmitted malaria is considered extremely rare, with Frankfurt recording its previous known case in 2023.



Airport operator Fraport said it had informed employees about the outbreak and urged anyone experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention. Authorities have also warned that the absence of international travel can delay malaria diagnosis, potentially increasing the risk of severe illness.



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