Anoto Group AB: Anoto Group AB now named INQ Group AB (publ)

INQ Group AB (publ) ("INQ") today announced that the Company's new corporate identity has formally taken effect following registration of the Company's new name and articles of association with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket). The name change was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 31 July 2026.

The registered company name is INQ Group AB (publ). "inq" is used as the Company's commercial brand identity across its products and consumer-facing communications.

The Company's shares continue to trade on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ANOT. The Company intends to apply for a change of ticker to INQ and will announce the timing separately.

The name change does not affect the rights attaching to the shares, shareholders' holdings or the ISIN code. No action is required by shareholders.

The transition from Anoto Group AB to INQ Group AB (publ) reflects the Company's strategic evolution into a technology business focused on intelligent digital writing experiences, combining premium hardware, software and AI-enabled workflows for education, enterprise and consumer markets.

While the Company's heritage remains rooted in pioneering digital pen technology, the inq identity better represents the broader platform the Company has been building - one that connects natural handwriting with modern digital productivity.

"Our new name reflects who we have become," said Jonathan Faiman, Chief Executive Officer. "Anoto established a remarkable legacy by transforming how handwriting could interact with the digital world. That heritage remains an important part of our business. inq represents the next stage of that journey - building intelligent products and experiences that make handwriting a more natural part of today's digital workflows."

The Company has spent the past year expanding its focus beyond hardware to develop an integrated ecosystem of products and services designed around natural writing, collaboration and intelligent software. This evolution includes continued investment in premium digital writing devices, companion applications and emerging AI capabilities that enhance the value of handwritten content across multiple environments.

The inq brand has already become the Company's primary consumer-facing identity, supporting a growing portfolio of products designed to simplify notetaking, creativity, education and professional collaboration. Aligning the corporate identity with the product platform creates greater clarity for customers, partners and investors while providing a stronger foundation for international growth.

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"The Board believes the transition to inq provides a clearer representation of the Company's long-term direction. This is not simply a change of name - it reflects the strategic transformation of the business and the opportunities we see as digital handwriting becomes increasingly integrated with intelligent software and AI-enabled productivity."

The Company will continue to support its existing technologies and customer relationships while investing in new products and software capabilities under the inq brand. Future announcements will provide additional updates on the Company's education initiatives, product roadmap and continued development of the inq platform.

As part of the transition, the Company's corporate website, branding materials and investor communications will progressively adopt the inq identity. Existing contractual obligations, customer relationships and corporate operations remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, INQ Group AB (publ)

ir@inq.ai

The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CEST on 28 August 2026.

About INQ Group AB (publ)

INQ Group AB (publ) is a Swedish technology company developing integrated digital writing solutions that connect natural handwriting with intelligent digital workflows. Through the inq platform, the Company combines premium hardware, software and AI-enabled experiences designed to improve productivity, learning and collaboration across consumer, education and enterprise markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's strategy, product development, market opportunities and future business performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.