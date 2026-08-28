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WKN: 916295 | ISIN: FI0009007264 | Ticker-Symbol: JOT
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 09:40
37,250 Euro
-0,13 % -0,050
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
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BITTIUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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37,60037,85011:03
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
62 Leser
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Bittium Oyj's subsidiary, Bittium Engineering Services Ltd., starts change negotiations in Finland

Bittium Corporation
Press release

Bittium Corporation's subsidiary, Bittium Engineering Services Ltd., starts change negotiations in Finland

Bittium Corporation press release on 28 August 2026, at 8:35 am (CEST +1)

Bittium Corporation hast today decided to start change negotiations in its subsidiary, Bittium Engineering Services Ltd., which is operating the Finnish entity of Engineering Services Business Segment. Change negotiations are being initiated as part of measures aimed at improving profitability and developing operations within the Business Segment.

The change negotiations concern Bittium Engineering Services Ltd.'s whole personnel, a total of 120 employees. The planned measures, if implemented, could lead to a termination of employment of lay-offs of a maximum of 30 employees. Change negotiations are initiated for financial and production-related reasons as well as for reasons related to the reorganization of the operations.

"Through the change negotiations, we aim to clearly reduce our cost structure and improve profitability. We are seeking growth in the defence industry and embedded AI markets. Developing our operations and organization plays a key role in advancing this strategy," says Petri Toljamo, CEO of Bittium Corporation.

With these measures, Bittium aims for annual cost savings of approximately EUR 2 million. The impact of the cost savings is expected to materialize in full in 2027.


Oulu, Finland
28 August 2026

Bittium Corporation
Petri Toljamo
CEO

Further Information:

Hanna Hulkko
Senior Vice President, Engineering Services Business Segment
Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media

Bittium

Bittium specializes in the development of reliable, secure communications and connectivity solutions leveraging its 40-year legacy of expertise in advanced radio communication technologies. Bittium provides innovative products and services, customized solutions based on its product platforms and R&D services. Complementing its communications and connectivity solutions, Bittium offers proven information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measuring in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit was EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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