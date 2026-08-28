Wyld Networks AB: Wyld Networks AB (publ) Interim Report Q2 2026

Wyld Networks AB (publ) Interim Report Q2 2026

Second quarter 2026 (compared to the same period last year)

Net sales amounted to TSEK 0 (508).

Total income amounted to TSEK 431 (1,023).

Total operating expenses amounted to TSEK -6,393 (-7,284)

Operating loss amounted to TSEK -5,962 (-6,261).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.154 (-0.007)

Significant events during the second quarter of 2026

On April 1, shareholders in Wyld Network propose to acquire OKT Technology AB for a purchase price of SEK 7.5 million, which will be paid with newly issued shares in Wyld Network through a non-cash issue. The subscription price is proposed to be the same as in the rights issue.

On April 1, shareholders in Wyld Network propose that the Company shall be further capitalized through a rights issue, which, if fully subscribed, can provide the Company with SEK 16.2 million before issue costs. The rights issue is subject to subscription commitments and guarantee commitments of approximately 65%. The terms and conditions are proposed as follows, shareholders who on the record date of May 13, 2026 are entered in the share register as shareholders in Wyld Networks are proposed to receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company. One (1) subscription right is proposed to entitle the holder to subscribe for eighteen (18) new shares. The subscription price is proposed to amount to SEK 0.15 per share.

On 1 April, the Company announces that it has renegotiated the interest rate and maturity date for the existing loan facility of SEK 6.7 million and intends to amortise SEK 2.0 million on the existing loan facility.

On April 21, the company announces that it has entered into an agreement on a bridge loan of SEK 1.5 million to cover working capital.

On April 24, the shareholder and board member Scott Moore now proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting on May 6, 2026 resolves on the election of Louise Heijne and Andreas Dahlén as new Board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

On May 6, the Company held an Extraordinary General Meeting as a uniform resolution on all proposed items on the agenda. In accordance with proposals from shareholders, Louise Heijne and Andreas Dahlén were elected as new members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Scott Moore was appointed Chairman of the Board. Since the election of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors thus consists of Louise Heijne, Andreas Dahlén, Kjell Olovsson and Scott Moore, with Scott Moore as Chairman of the Board.

On June 2, the company will announce the outcome of the rights issue, which will provide the company with SEK 16.2 million before issue costs.

On June 2, the company announces that it has completed the acquisition of OKT Technology AB. The purchase price amounts to SEK 7.5 million, which will be paid with 50,000,000 newly issued shares in Wyld Networks AB through a non-cash issue.

On June 30, the company decided to carry out a directed issue of units of SEK 16,666,666 at a subscription price of SEK 0.30 per share, which provides the company with approximately SEK 5 million before transaction costs, the company received the proceeds from the directed share issue in early July. At the beginning of July, the company had a cash position of SEK 10.2 million.

Significant events after the end of the period

The DSS system has been tested in various environments in Sweden and has been, for some time, in the environment where it is intended to be used. The system has been successfully tested together with both existing and potential customers.

A word from the CEO

Dear Shareholders,

During Q2, the cost reduction program introduced in Q1 continued to have an effect. The organization has been streamlined and the business has been further focused on the areas where we see the greatest potential to create long-term value for our customers and shareholders.

One of the most important events during the quarter is the merger of Wyld Networks and OKT Technology AB. Through the merger, we strengthen our base in Sweden and create better conditions for running ongoing projects, developing our systems further and taking advantage of the business opportunities that are now emerging, especially in the drone segment.

Update of pilot orders

Work on the previously communicated pilot order from the Ukrainian drone manufacturer is progressing according to plan. Wyld's system is now being tested in a realistic environment, while the evaluation of the product is ongoing and the dialogue with potential customers continues.

The ongoing verification represents an important step in ensuring the systems' function and usability under real-world conditions and in creating conditions for continued commercial development in the drone segment.

Wyld is following developments closely and will communicate additional information to the market when relevant and verified information is available.

It is important to emphasize that we are now building on technology and expertise that already exists within Wyld. This gives us the opportunity to develop new business and at the same time address a market where the need for robust and independent communication is great.

My belief in Wyld Networks, our technology, our people and the new business opportunities we are working on remains very strong. We have implemented important changes in the company and now have a clearer organization and a clearer commercial focus.

As I wrote in the Q1 report, I am therefore very much looking forward to continuing the development of Wyld Networks together with our employees, partners and shareholders.

Best regards,

Kjell Olovsson

Executive Director

Wyld Networks AB (publ)

This information is such that Wyld Networks AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, at 06:00 CET on August 28th, 2026