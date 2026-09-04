On December 2, 2025, the shares in Wyld Networks AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

On March 17, 2026, the observation status was updated on the grounds that the Company's board of directors consisted of only two members.

On June 30, 2026, the Company disclosed the resolutions from the annual general meeting where four new members had been elected to the Company's board of directors, thereby consisting of six board members.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Wyld Networks AB Short name: WYLD ISIN code: SE0027099078

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.