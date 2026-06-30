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WKN: A41TSR | ISIN: SE0027099078 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HW0
München
30.06.26 | 08:00
0,051 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
WYLD NETWORKS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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WYLD NETWORKS AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0440,04515:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 12:15 Uhr
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Wyld Networks AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Wyld Networks AB (publ) held on 30 June 2026

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Wyld Networks AB (publ) held on 30 June 2026

The Annual General Meeting of Wyld Networks AB (publ) ("Wyld Networks" or the "Company") was held on Tuesday, 30 June 2026. The main resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting include the following.

Income statement and balance sheet as well as consolidated income statement and balance sheet

It was resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and balance sheet, included in the Company's annual report.

It was resolved, pursuant to the proposal from the Board of Directors, that all profits available to the Annual General Meeting should be carried forward.

The Board of Directors and Auditor

It was resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability in relation to their management of the Company's operations during the period covered by the audit report.

It was resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors appointed by the Annual General Meeting shall be six. It was resolved that the number of auditors should continue to be one.

For the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, Louise Heijne and Kjell Olovsson were re-elected, and Mats L. Andersson, Henrik Hedelius, John Kvarnstrand and Chensun Tang were newly elected, as members of the Board of Directors.

Mats L. Andersson has a background as a business executive, including at Telia AB, and has previous experience as CEO of, among others, Anticimex AB. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dafo Brand AB, Dafo Security AB, NoviOcean AB, Novige AB, EcoWave Power Ocean AB and OKT Technology AB. Mats is also a member of the Board of Directors of Un Invest i Norden AB.

Henrik Hedelius holds a degree in business administration and economics from Stockholm University. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of NewPort Securities AB and Sashed AB, and a member of the Board of Directors of Bergman & Beving AB, Addtech AB, OKT Technology AB and Two H AB. Henrik has previously held senior positions in finance and investments, including as CEO and partner, Head of Private M&A, Managing Director and project manager at companies such as Storebrand Investments Sweden, Kaupthing Bank, Swedbank Markets and Jarl Securities.

John Kvarnstrand currently works in RF and method development at OKT Technology AB in the Gothenburg area. He has more than 29 years of international experience in antenna and RF systems for telecom and aerospace applications, with a particular focus on design, verification and test methodology. John has previously held senior technical roles at, among others, Bluetest AB, Orbital Sciences Corporation, Paratek Microwave and TimeSpace Radio, and has most recently also acted as a consultant to Saab AB. John has led R&D projects from concept to global commercialisation and is a published lead author and co-author of several international IEEE publications and an inventor on several patents. John holds an M.Sc. in Engineering Physics from Lund University Faculty of Engineering.

Chensun Tang currently works in software development and IT at OKT Technology AB in the Gothenburg area and is also a deputy board member of TangCai Invest AB and Verticalis AB. She has more than 20 years of experience in software development, system integration and technical project management, of which more than 13 years have been within reverberation chamber and OTA test solutions for wireless communication systems, in Sweden and internationally. Chensun holds a bachelor's degree in Software Engineering from East China Normal University.

For the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, Louise Heijne was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. It was resolved to, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, re-elect the auditing firm Forvis Mazars AB as auditor. It was noted that the authorised public accountant Åsa Andersson Eneberg would be auditor-in-charge.

Andreas Dahlén and Scott Moore had declined re-election. Scott Moore, as leaving chairman of the board, thanked the board of directors and Andreas Dahlén for the time on the board. A special thank you was directed at Andreas Dahlén for his impressive work during the mandate period. Scott Moore will continue his operative work as CFO for the Company.

Fees to the Board of Directors and the Auditor

It was resolved to approve the proposed fees to the Board of Directors corresponding to three (3) Swedish price base amounts to Louise Heijne and and two(2) Swedish price base amounts Henrik Hedelius, and that no fees shall be payable to the other board members.

The Annual General Meeting approved that the auditor's fee shall be paid according to an approved invoice.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve upon share issues etc.

It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board to resolve upon issues of shares, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, of in aggregate at most the number of shares corresponding to at most ten (10) per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company at the time of the Annual General Meeting 2026, or warrants or convertibles exchangeable for that number of shares, to the extent that an issue can be made without amendment to the articles of association. The Board of Directors shall also be entitled to resolve upon such issues where payment can be made in other property than cash (issues in-kind) or by way of set-off or otherwise with conditions.

The purpose of the authorization and the reasons that deviation may be made from the shareholders' preferential rights is to enable the Company to, in a quick and efficient manner, finance the operations, acquire whole or parts of companies or businesses, or to broaden the shareholder base.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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