

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Saab AB (SAABF, SAABY, SAABb.ST), a Swedish aerospace and defence company, Friday said that it has signed a contract with and received an initial order from the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command for deliveries of its RBS 70 NG air defence solution. The order is valued at 1.2 billion Swedish Kroner, the company added.



The company said that the contract also provides Finland with the option to place additional future orders for RBS 70 NG systems, as well as associated training, spare parts and maintenance equipment.



Commenting on the contract, Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics, said, 'We are proud to continue supporting Finland's Defence Forces and contributing to keeping the nation's skies safe. With RBS 70 NG, Finland will receive a state-of-the-art short-range air defence capability to effectively meet evolving aerial threats.'



On the Stockholm Exchange, SAAB-B.ST is currently trading up 0.28 percent on Friday at 642.90 Swedish Kroner.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News