Inventronics Limited: Inventronics Announces 2026 Q2 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited ("Corporation") (IVX: TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA, today announced its unaudited 2026 Q2 financial results.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Corporation reported net earnings of $25,000, or 0.5 cents per share, on revenue of $1,727,000 compared to net earnings of $183,000, or 3.8 cents per share, on revenue of $2,427,000 for the same period of 2025. The general economic uncertainty in the current market constrained enclosure demand in the first quarter of 2026.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, Inventronics reported net earnings of $132,000, or 2.7 cents per share, on revenue of $2,270,000 compared to net earnings of $138,000, or 2.8 cents per share, on revenue of $2,190,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, Inventronics reported net earnings of $157,000, or 3.2 cents per share, on revenue of $3,997,000 compared to net earnings of $321,000, or 6.6 cents per share, on revenue of $4,617,000 for the comparative period in 2025.

Financial Highlights Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Jun 30

2026 Jun 30

2025 Jun 30

2026 Jun 30

2025 Revenue 2,270 2,190 3,997 4,617 Net earnings 132 138 157 321 Basic earnings per share 2.7¢ 2.8¢ 3.2¢ 6.6¢

Financial Position As at

(in thousands of dollars) Jun 30

2026 Dec 31

2025 Working capital 1,532 1,761 Property, plant and equipment 3,440 3,149 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 1,945 2,050 Shareholders' equity 2,748 2,581

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2026 Q2 MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IVX". For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO (204) 717-0487 dstearne@inventronics.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.