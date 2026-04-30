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WKN: A3C60D | ISIN: CA4612082095 | Ticker-Symbol:
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INVENTRONICS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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INVENTRONICS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 23:06 Uhr
24 Leser
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Inventronics Limited: Inventronics Announces 2026 Q1 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited ("Corporation") (IVX: TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA, today announced its unaudited 2026 Q1 financial results.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Corporation reported net earnings of $25,000, or 0.5 cents per share, on revenue of $1,727,000 compared to net earnings of $183,000, or 3.8 cents per share, on revenue of $2,427,000 for the same period of 2025. The general economic uncertainty in the current market constrained enclosure demand in the first quarter of 2026.

Financial Highlights Three months ended
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Mar 31
2025		Mar 31
2025
Revenue 1,7272,427
Net earnings 25183
Basic earnings per share 0.5¢3.8¢
Financial Position
As at
(in thousands of dollars)		 Mar 31
2025		Dec 31
2025
Working capital 1,7631,761
Property, plant and equipment 3,1243,149
Long-term debt, excluding current portion 1,9982,050
Shareholders' equity 2,6102,581

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2026 Q1 MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IVX". For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO (204) 717-0487 dstearne@inventronics.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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