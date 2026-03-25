Inventronics Limited: Inventronics Announces 2025 Year End Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited ("Corporation") (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunication, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA, today announced its 2025 audited annual and unaudited 2025 Q4 financial results.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net earnings of $282,000, or 5.8 cents per share, on revenue of $8,247,000 compared to a net loss of $62,000, or 1.3 cents per share, on revenue of $6,309,000 for the 2024 fiscal year. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation reported a net loss of $151,000, or 3.1 cents per share, on revenue of $1,552,000 compared to a net loss of $242,000, or 5.0 cents per share, on revenue of $1,304,000, for the same period in 2024.

Income Highlights Three months ended

Twelve months ended

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Dec 31

2025 Dec 31

2024 Dec 31

2025 Dec 31

2024 Revenue 1,552 1,304 8,247 6,309 Net earnings (loss) (151 - (242 - 282 (62 - Basic earnings (loss) per share (3.1 )¢ (5.0 )¢ 5.8 - (1.3 )¢

Statement of Financial Position Highlights (in thousands of dollars)

As at Dec 31

2025 Dec 31

2024 Working capital 1,761 1,536 Property, plant and equipment 3,149 3,244 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,050 2,250 Shareholders' equity 2,581 2,267

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, which have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunication, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba. Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IVX." For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO (204) 717-0487 dstearne@inventronics.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.