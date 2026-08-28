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WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 12:17
161,75 Euro
+2,34 % +3,70
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
Frankreich 40
Eurozone 50
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,65161,7012:20
161,65161,7012:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
90 Leser
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EssilorLuxottica announces the launch of a share buyback program

EssilorLuxottica announces the launch of a share buyback program

Paris, France (August 28, 2026 - 8:00am) - EssilorLuxottica announces the launch of a share buyback program, reflecting the Group's confidence in its value creation and long-term prospects.

With a view to implementing this share buyback program, EssilorLuxottica has granted a mandate to an investment services provider to purchase up to 5,000,000 EssilorLuxottica shares, depending on market conditions, starting today, August 28, 2026.

EssilorLuxottica launches this share buyback program in accordance with the 19th resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of April 28, 20261-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.