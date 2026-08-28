EssilorLuxottica announces the launch of a share buyback program

Paris, France (August 28, 2026 - 8:00am) - EssilorLuxottica announces the launch of a share buyback program, reflecting the Group's confidence in its value creation and long-term prospects.

With a view to implementing this share buyback program, EssilorLuxottica has granted a mandate to an investment services provider to purchase up to 5,000,000 EssilorLuxottica shares, depending on market conditions, starting today, August 28, 2026.



EssilorLuxottica launches this share buyback program in accordance with the 19th resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of April 28, 20261-