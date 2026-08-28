Micware Co., Ltd.: Micware Group Reorganization Finalized

KOBE, Japan, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) (the "Company" or "Micware"), a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors, today announced that, further to its announcement dated July 10, 2026 regarding the reorganization of its group business structure, the succession of businesses and the new management structure of each of its subsidiaries have been finalized, with an effective date of September 1, 2026.

Background

For DynaPlanet, one of the two platform businesses envisioned by the Company, Micware aims to build a spatial information foundation that enables artificial intelligence ("AI") and various digital services to understand and utilize the real world through the collection, development, and use of spatial data. For micAuto-PF, the Company's other platform business under development, the Company is working to expand the value of software required in the software-defined vehicle ("SDV") era, primarily in the areas of IVI ("In-Vehicle Infotainment"), ADAS ("Advanced Driver Assistance System"), Connected services, and quality assurance.

Micware anticipates this reorganization as the beginning of an initiative to establish promotion structures optimized for each business domain in order to further accelerate the growth of these two platform businesses.

Business Reorganization

In order to achieve greater operational efficiency and enhanced management, Micware plans to reorganize and reallocate the business segments of three of its subsidiaries: Micware Navigations Co., Ltd., (which will change its trade name to "Micware Spacia Co., Ltd." on September 1, 2026, ("Micware Spacia")), Micware Automotive Co., Ltd. ("Micware Automotive"), and Micware Mobility Co., Ltd. ("Micware Mobility"). Micware will consolidate its location-based services businesses into Micware Spacia and its in-vehicle businesses into Micware Automotive and Micware Mobility. Each transfer will be effected through an absorption-type company split, effective September 1, 2026.

With respect to the location-based services businesses, the relevant businesses held by Micware, Micware Automotive, and Micware Mobility will each be transferred to Micware Spacia. With respect to the in-vehicle businesses, the relevant businesses held by Micware Spacia will be transferred to Micware Automotive and Micware Mobility, respectively. As a result, Micware Spacia will focus on the commercialization of DynaPlanet, while Micware Automotive and Micware Mobility will focus on strengthening micAuto-PF.









Trade Name Change

In connection with the business reorganization described above, Micware's consolidated subsidiary, Micware Navigations Co., Ltd., will change its trade name to "Micware Spacia Co., Ltd." effective September 1, 2026.

New Management Structure

In connection with this reorganization, the management structure of each subsidiary will be as follows, effective September 1, 2026 (table below presents full-time directors only).

Micware Automotive Co., Ltd. (SDV)

Title Name Status Representative Director, President and CEO Tomohiro Kitagawa Current Representative Director, Acting President and CMO Mitsugu Akitsugawa Current Representative Director, Acting President and CTO Kenta Imaida* New Director and CAIO** Yoshinori Sakabe Current

* Kenta Imaida, currently Representative Director and President of Micware Navigations, will resign from such positions effective the same date.

**CAIO stands for Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer.

Micware Spacia Co., Ltd. (Micware Navigations Co., Ltd.)

Title Name Status Representative Director, President and CEO Masahide Shigeno New Representative Director, Acting President and CTO Kazuma Naito Current Director and CMO Kazuhiro Muraoka* New

*Kazuhiro Muraoka, currently a Director of Micware Mobility, will resign from his position effective the same date.

Micware Mobility Co., Ltd. (SDV)

Title Name Status Representative Director, President and CEO Takuji Kameda Current Director and CMO Hideyuki Takahashi New

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors. The Company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of in-vehicle infotainment ("IVI") systems covering multimedia, navigation, human machine interface, telematics, and driver assistance, as well as navigation software and location information-based smartphone applications.

Since its founding in 2003, Micware has built over 20 years of experience in automotive software and has established long-term relationships with major original equipment manufacturers ("OEM") in Japan, including Honda and Toyota. Leveraging its engineering capabilities, proprietary technologies, and long-standing OEM relationships, the Company was ranked 9th among Japan-based Tier 1 suppliers in the IVI market in terms of revenue as of February 28, 2024, according to an industry report titled "IVI, Automotive Navigation System and Digital Mapping Market" commissioned by the Company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan. Micware operates across Japan through six operating entities and 13 branch offices and has established subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany for overseas operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's IR website: www.ir-micware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "could," "likely to," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on Micware's current views and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Accordingly, actual results, outcomes, or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although Micware believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micware does not guarantee that such expectations will be realized. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The information contained in this press release is current as of the date of this press release, and Micware undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or supplement any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although Micware believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Micware cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Micware Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: mic_ir@micware.co.jp

Public Relations

Email: mic_pr@micware.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f331da75-cab9-4c0b-a9a5-2d2cdb751040