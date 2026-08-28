Xintela AB: Xintela AB Interim Report January - June 2026

Summary of the interim report

The "Company" or "Xintela" refers to Xintela AB (publ), corporate registration number 556780-3480.

The Group

Second quarter 2026

Income amounted to TSEK 1,317 (872).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 9,762 (loss: 12,119).

Loss per share was SEK 0.01 (loss: 0.02).



First half year 2026

Income amounted to TSEK 1,759 (1,012).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 21,542 (loss: 22,780).

Loss per share was SEK 0.03 (loss: 0.03).





The Parent Company

Second quarter 2026

Income amounted to TSEK 1,317 (872).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 10,096 (loss: 10,711).



First half year 2026

Income amounted to TSEK 1,759 (1,012).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 20,800 (loss: 19,286).

Significant Events During the Second Quarter of 2026

- The company's net sales increased to SEK 1,317 thousand (872) during the second quarter, driven by work on the EQGen project. The pre-tax result improved to SEK -9,762 thousand (-12,119), due to higher net sales and lower costs.



- The safety results from Xintela's completed clinical study of XSTEM® in patients with hard-to-heal venous leg ulcers have been analysed. XSTEM® was found to be safe and well tolerated, thereby achieving the primary objective of the study.



- The company's patent application for the use of Xintela's stem cell product XSTEM® for the treatment and regeneration of skin defects, including hard-to-heal (chronic) wounds, has been granted in the USA.



- The company's patent application protecting the stem cell product XSTEM® for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and related diseases has been granted in Japan.



- The results from Xintela's preclinical study with EQSTEM® on horses with post-traumatic osteoarthritis, previously published in the scientific journal Cartilage, have been awarded best basic science paper 2025.



- Xintela announces that the company has entered into an agreement for a SEK 30 million convertible loan from its principal shareholder, Flerie Invest. The loan will be used to accelerate the development of XSTEM® and to repay a SEK 20 million loan from Fenja Capital.



- Xintela AB has entered into an agreement with Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB regarding services as Certified Adviser.

Significant Events After the End of the Period

- The results from Xintela's knee osteoarthritis study have been published in the scientific journal Cartilage. The publication supports that XSTEM® has a disease-modifying effect and is a very important validation of the study and Xintela's positive results.

The complete report is available for download below and on the company's website www.xintela.se/en/report-archive.

Contacts

Xintela AB (publ)

Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO

Tel: +46 46 275 65 00

Email: evy@xintela.se

Medicon Village

223 81 Lund, Sweden

www.xintela.se

About Xintela

Xintela (XINT) is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biopharma company developing cutting edge medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy. Xintela's proprietary technology uses the stem cell marker integrin a10ß1 to select and quality-assure stem cells in the product XSTEM®, which has shown safety and positive efficacy in a clinical study on knee osteoarthritis and has completed a clinical study on difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. Xintela's in-house GMP-facility manufactures XSTEM and provides process development and manufacturing of other cell therapies. Xintela's wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB develops First-in-Class therapeutic antibodies targeting integrin a10ß1. TARG9, an Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), and TARG10, a function blocking antibody, are in preclinical development for the treatment of aggressive, difficult-to-treat cancers including glioblastoma, triple-negative breast cancer and sarcoma. Xintela conducts its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Xintela's Certified Adviser is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB..