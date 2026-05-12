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WKN: A2AF7J | ISIN: SE0007756903 | Ticker-Symbol: 1XT
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 08:07
0,013 Euro
+32,65 % +0,003
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XINTELA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XINTELA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 13:15 Uhr
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Xintela AB: Xintela granted patent in Japan for XSTEM treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

Xintela (XINT) announces that the Japanese Patent Office (JPO) has granted a patent covering the company's stem cell product XSTEM® for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and related disorders. The patent, JP 7821414, can be kept in force in Japan until 7 May 2041. Japan is the world's third largest pharmaceutical market and is therefore strategic for the continued development and commercialisation of XSTEM.

The granted patent covers the use of integrin a10-selected mesenchymal stem cells in the treatment of ARDS, involving in stabilising blood circulation, improving oxygenation, reducing blood coagulation, preventing tissue damage and modulating the inflammatory response associated with ARDS. Importantly, the claims cover treatment of ARDS caused by viral infections, such as COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2, bacterial infections that can lead to sepsis (the most common cause of ARDS), trauma-induced ARDS and ARDS in newborns. ARDS has a mortality of approximately 40% and no disease-modifying pharmacotherapy is approved today.

"This patent in Japan, which is the first grant in this patent family, is an important milestone for Xintela. It strengthens our IP position for XSTEM in respiratory diseases in one of the world's most attractive pharma markets and supports our strategy of advancing XSTEM in ARDS therapy together with a partner. The patent protection, combined with the strong preclinical data we published in Respiratory Research, gives us a compelling package for partnering discussions in Japan and internationally" says Xintela CEO, Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund.

The preclinical studies that support the patent were initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic in collaboration with Professor Sandra Lindstedt and her team at The Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Skåne University Hospital and at Lund University and were partly financed by Vinnova - Sweden's Innovation Agency. The results were published in Respiratory Research in 2023 (see Xintela's website).

About Xintela

Xintela (XINT) is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biopharma company developing cutting edge medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy. Xintela's proprietary technology uses the stem cell marker integrin a10ß1 to select and quality-assure stem cells in the product XSTEM®, which has shown safety and positive efficacy in a clinical study on knee osteoarthritis and has completed a clinical study on difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. Xintela's in-house GMP-facility manufactures XSTEM and provides process development and manufacturing of other cell therapies. Xintela's wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB develops First-in-Class therapeutic antibodies targeting integrin a10ß1. TARG9, an Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), and TARG10, a function blocking antibody, are in preclinical development for the treatment of aggressive, difficult-to-treat cancers including glioblastoma, triple-negative breast cancer and sarcoma. Xintela conducts its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Xintela's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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