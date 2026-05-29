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WKN: A2AF7J | ISIN: SE0007756903 | Ticker-Symbol: 1XT
Frankfurt
29.05.26 | 08:12
0,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XINTELA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XINTELA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 14:30 Uhr
37 Leser
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Xintela AB: Xintela AB Interim Report January - March 2026

Summary of the interim report
The "Company" or "Xintela" refers to Xintela AB (publ), corporate registration number 556780-3480.

The Group
First quarter 2026
Income amounted to TSEK 443 (140).
Loss before tax totalled TSEK 11,780 (loss: 10,661).
Loss per share was SEK 0.02 (loss: 0.02).

The Parent company
First quarter 2026
Income amounted to TSEK 443 (140).
Loss before tax totalled TSEK 10,704 (loss: 8,574).

Significant events in the first quarter of 2026
» Xintela announces that the company's Phase I/IIa clinical study of XSTEM® in patients with hard-to-heal venous leg ulcers has been completed with the final follow-up visit of the last patient. XSTEM, consisting of allogeneic (donor-derived) integrin a10ß1-selected mesenchymal stem cells, is being developed and manufactured by Xintela.

Significant events after the end of the period
» The results from Xintela's preclinical study of EQSTEM® in horses with post-traumatic osteoarthritis have previously been published in the scientific journal Cartilage. The results demonstrate reduced pain and less cartilage damage following treatment with the stem cell product EQSTEM, indicating a disease-modifying effect of EQSTEM. The publication has now been awarded Best Basic Science Article 2025.
» Xintela announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent covering the use of the
company's stem cell product XSTEM® for the treatment and regeneration of skin defects, including hard-to-heal (chronic) wounds. The patent protects XSTEM in the United States until June 7, 2043.
» Xintela announces that the Japan Patent Office has granted a patent protecting the company's stem cell product XSTEM® for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and related diseases. The patent may remain in force in Japan until May 7, 2041.

The complete report is available for download below and on the company's website https://xintela.se/en/investors/financial-reports

Contacts

Xintela AB (publ)
Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO
Tel: +46 46 275 65 00
Email: evy@xintela.se
Medicon Village
223 81 Lund, Sweden
www.xintela.se

About Xintela

Xintela (XINT) is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biopharma company developing cutting edge medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy. Xintela's proprietary technology uses the stem cell marker integrin a10ß1 to select and quality-assure stem cells in the product XSTEM®, which has shown safety and positive efficacy in a clinical study on knee osteoarthritis and has completed a clinical study on difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. Xintela's in-house GMP-facility manufactures XSTEM and provides process development and manufacturing of other cell therapies. Xintela's wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB develops First-in-Class therapeutic antibodies targeting integrin a10ß1. TARG9, an Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), and TARG10, a function blocking antibody, are in preclinical development for the treatment of aggressive, difficult-to-treat cancers including glioblastoma, triple-negative breast cancer and sarcoma. Xintela conducts its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Xintela's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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