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WKN: A2AF7J | ISIN: SE0007756903 | Ticker-Symbol: 1XT
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 08:11
0,015 Euro
-1,35 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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XINTELA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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XINTELA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Xintela AB: Xintela granted US patent for XSTEM treatment of difficult-to-heal wounds and skin defects

Xintela (XINT) announces today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent for the use of the company's stem cell product XSTEM® for the treatment and regeneration of skin defects, including difficult-to-heal (chronic) wounds. The patent, US 12,599,633, issues today and protects XSTEM in the United States until 7 June 2043.

The patent covers methods of treating and regenerating skin defects, including difficult-to-heal wounds such as chronic wounds, venous and diabetic leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers, as well as the prevention of skin fibrosis and reduction of scar formation. The patent has been developed in collaboration with Professor Folke Sjöberg and colleagues at Linköping University Hospital, who are co-inventors of the patent.

Xintela's dermatology programme builds on a strong and longstanding collaboration with the Burn Centre in Linköping, one of Sweden's two national burn centres. In two preclinical studies in pig models, XSTEM demonstrated excellent wound healing, with newly formed skin tissue closely resembling normal skin and significantly less scarring compared to control. Results from the second study, presented at the ISCT Europe 2024 conference, additionally showed that XSTEM can be detected in newly formed skin tissue two weeks after administration and that XSTEM cells differentiate into skin cells (keratinocytes) in cell cultures, supporting a regenerative capacity of XSTEM.

Building on this preclinical foundation, Xintela has recently performed a Phase I/IIa clinical study with XSTEM for the treatment of difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers and are planning for additional clinical studies together with Linköping University Hospital in other difficult-to-heal wounds including burns.

"We are very pleased that the USPTO has now granted this patent, which provides important protection for XSTEM in one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets. The patent is the result of close and productive collaboration with the Burn Center in Linköping and confirms the strength of our stem cell technology. Difficult-to-heal wounds cause enormous suffering for patients and constitute a significant burden on healthcare systems globally, and we believe XSTEM has the potential to make a real difference for these patients", says Xintela's CEO Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund.

Corresponding patent applications are pending or granted in additional jurisdictions including Europe.

About Xintela
Xintela (XINT) is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biopharma company developing cutting edge medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy. Xintela's proprietary technology uses the stem cell marker integrin a10ß1 to select and quality-assure stem cells in the product XSTEM®, which has shown safety and positive efficacy in a clinical study on knee osteoarthritis and has completed a clinical study on difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. Xintela's in-house GMP-facility manufactures XSTEM and provides process development and manufacturing of other cell therapies. Xintela's wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB develops First-in-Class therapeutic antibodies targeting integrin a10ß1. TARG9, an Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), and TARG10, a function blocking antibody, are in preclinical development for the treatment of aggressive, difficult-to-treat cancers including glioblastoma, triple-negative breast cancer and sarcoma. Xintela conducts its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Xintela's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

Contacts

Xintela AB (publ)
Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO
Tel: +46 46 275 65 00
Email: evy@xintela.se
Medicon Village
223 81 Lund, Sweden
www.xintela.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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