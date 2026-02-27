Xintela AB: Xintela AB Year-end Report 2025

Summary of the year-end report

The "Company" or "Xintela" refers to Xintela AB (publ), corporate registration number 556780-3480.



The Group

Forth quarter 2025

Income amounted to TSEK 415 (1,090).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 17,343 (loss: 11,712).

Loss per share was SEK 0.02 (loss: 0.02).



Full year 2025

Income amounted to TSEK 2,282 (4,215).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 50,158 (loss: 41,534).

Loss per share was SEK 0.07 (loss: 0.07).



The Parent Company

Forth quarter 2025

Income amounted to TSEK 415 (1,090).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 13,830 (loss: 7,283).



Full year 2025

Income amounted to TSEK 2,282 (4,215).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 40,856 (loss: 31,508).



Significant events in the forth quarter of 2025

* Xintela announces that Xintela's oncology subsidiary, Targinta AB, has entered into a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's (MSK) Therapeutics Accelerator in New York, USA, for the clinical development of integrin a10ß1-targeted antibodies for the treatment of patients with aggressive sarcoma.

* Xintela announces that the last patient has been dosed in the company's clinical Phase I/IIa study with XSTEM® in patients with difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers.

* Xintela has carried out a rights issue which provided the company with approximately SEK 42 million by way of cash payment and conversion of loans. The company has also taken a loan of SEK 20 million.

* Xintela decides on the issue of warrants to Fenja Capital within the framework of the loan agreement entered into.



Significant events after the end of the period

* Xintela completes clinical study with XSTEM in difficult-to-heal leg ulcers.

The complete report is available for download below and on the company's website www.xintela.se/en/investorsreports.

Contacts

Xintela AB (publ)

Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO

Tel: +46 46 275 65 00

Email: evy@xintela.se

Medicon Village

223 81 Lund, Sweden

www.xintela.se

About Xintela

Xintela (XINT) is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biopharma company, that develops cutting edge medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy. Xintela's proprietary technology uses the stem cell marker integrin a10ß1 to select and quality-assure the stem cell product XSTEM®, which has shown safety and positive efficacy results in clinical study on knee osteoarthritis and has now completed clinical study on difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. Xintela's in-house GMP-facility manufactures XSTEM and generates revenues by providing process development and manufacturing of other cell therapies. Xintela's wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB, develops First-in-Class therapeutic antibodies targeting integrin a10ß1. TARG9, an Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), and TARG10, a function blocking antibody, are in preclinical development for the treatment of aggressive, difficult to treat cancers including triple-negative breast cancer and brain tumor glioblastoma. Xintela conducts its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Xintela's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.