Xintela AB: Xintela completes clinical study with XSTEM in difficult-to-heal leg ulcers

Xintela (XINT) announces that the company's clinical Phase I/IIa study with XSTEM® in patients with difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers has been completed with the last follow-up visit for the last patient. XSTEM, which consists of allogeneic (donated) integrin a10ß1-selected mesenchymal stem cells, is developed and manufactured by Xintela.

Xintela's Phase I/IIa clinical study in patients with difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers is a placebo-controlled, randomized study. The patients in the study have received one dose of XSTEM or placebo applied to the wound and then followed weekly for 10 weeks and after 4 months. Xintela has previously communicated that the number of patients enrolled in the study was reduced from 12 to 6 due to slow recruitment and that that the primary goal of the study, to investigate safety and tolerability will still be achieved. The final results of the study with focus on safety and tolerability are planned to be reported at the end of May.





About Xintela

Xintela (XINT) is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biopharma company, that develops cutting edge medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy. Xintela's proprietary technology uses the stem cell marker integrin a10ß1 to select and quality-assure the stem cell product XSTEM®, which has shown safety and positive efficacy results in clinical study on knee osteoarthritis and has now completed clinical study on difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. Xintela's in-house GMP-facility manufactures XSTEM and generates revenues by providing process development and manufacturing of other cell therapies. Xintela's wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB, develops First-in-Class therapeutic antibodies targeting integrin a10ß1. TARG9, an Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), and TARG10, a function blocking antibody, are in preclinical development for the treatment of aggressive, difficult to treat cancers including triple-negative breast cancer and brain tumor glioblastoma. Xintela conducts its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Xintela's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

Contacts

Xintela AB (publ)

Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO

Tel: +46 46 275 65 00

Email: evy@xintela.se

Medicon Village

223 81 Lund, Sweden

www.xintela.se