

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced new two-year data from the Phase IIIb/IV SALWEEN study of Vabysmo or faricimab. The results showed significant improvements in vision and retinal health in patients with polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy, a severe sub-type of neovascular age-related macular degeneration.



'The two-year SALWEEN results demonstrate the sustained efficacy and durability of Vabysmo in people living with PCV, a difficult-to-treat subtype of nAMD that is common in Asia,' said Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.



Vabysmo is the first bispecific antibody approved for the eye. Vabysmo is approved in more than 100 countries, including the US, Japan, the United Kingdom and the EU for people with neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema, and in more than 60 countries, including the US, EU and Japan, for people with macular edema following retinal vein occlusion.



Roche shares are trading at 361.60 Swiss francs on SIX Swiss Exchange, down 0.66%.



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