Aflac Incorporated: CyberInspire-ing the Next Generation: Why the Future of Cybersecurity Starts Earlier Than We Think

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

By Tera Ladner, senior vice president and global chief information security officer, Aflac

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Cybersecurity is often discussed as a problem to solve - a skills gap to close, a threat to mitigate, a workforce shortage to manage. From where I sit as a top information security officer at Aflac, a leader in supplemental insurance in the U.S. and Japan, I see it differently.

Cybersecurity is a people opportunity.

Yes, we need advanced tools and technical rigor. But long-term resilience depends on something far more foundational: whether the next generation can see themselves as part of this field. That decision, formed early, can shape careers, communities and entire industries.

That's the thinking behind CyberInspire, an initiative powered by Aflac that is focused on engaging kids, empowering girls and educating adults about cybersecurity as a viable, rewarding career path. At the heart of CyberInspire is Empower Girls, the program that started it all. The initiative helps girls see that they belong in this space - that a career in cybersecurity isn't out of reach, and that there's a whole world of opportunity open to them. At the event, they don't just hear about it - they experience it. They take part in hands-on activities, see live demos and meet people from companies they would never have expected to have a role in technology or cybersecurity.

Empower Girls traces its roots to Aflac Northern Ireland, where colleagues were inspired by the EmPowerCyber event hosted by Newcastle United Foundation in partnership with Sage. Building on that model, the team partnered with CyberFirst to create a similar experience in Northern Ireland.

What began as a single Empower Girls event quickly demonstrated its potential. After taking part in that first event, I saw firsthand the impact of creating space for young people to engage with cybersecurity in a meaningful way.

Bringing that inspiration back to the United States, we expanded the concept into our CyberInspire program.

Today, Empower Girls remains a cornerstone of that effort, while CyberInspire has evolved into a broader movement. Together, they are helping show students - early and often - that careers in cybersecurity and technology are not only in demand, but engaging, impactful and, perhaps most importantly, within reach.

Cybersecurity is more than a technical discipline

One consistent takeaway from these events is how often students are surprised to learn that cybersecurity isn't solely about writing code or stopping bad actors - it's about problem-solving, communication, ethics, critical thinking and teamwork.

That's an important message, especially for students who are just starting to develop those skills. They may not yet see themselves as "technical," so we use this opportunity to expose them to the various facets of cybersecurity through interactive workshops from cracking ciphers and exploring digital forensics to learning how to spot online manipulation.

They also get to meet professionals who don't all look the same or who, like myself, don't have linear career paths. That's by design, because this field benefits from engaging people with backgrounds in law, marketing, psychology, education and beyond. CyberInspire emphasizes that there isn't one "right" way into technology - just a willingness to learn and the confidence to try.

This approach works. In 2025 alone, we saw measurable impact: Students are returning for multiple years, parents are asking about career pathways and educators are telling us these experiences have changed how girls see themselves in STEM spaces.

Connecting inspiration to opportunity

While a lot of discussion happens around potential jobs in tech, the goal isn't to rush career decisions, but to present choices. We start with exposure and awareness because when students understand the breadth of what's possible, they're better equipped to make informed decisions later, whether that leads them directly into cybersecurity or into adjacent fields that support it.

And I've seen this in action. In our second year of this event in Columbus, I've noticed that students aren't just attending to learn about opportunities in the tech world. They're actively engaging, asking deeper questions about how technology shapes the world around them. In short, they're inspired, and this motivation will stick with them beyond their years as students, regardless of the career path they ultimately choose.

A shared responsibility

Cybersecurity will continue to evolve. Threats will change. Technologies will advance. But the need for capable, ethical and resilient people will remain constant.

That's where programs like CyberInspire come in. They work because professionals across industries choose to show up, sharing time, experience and perspective with students who are still discovering their potential.

That's also what I value most about the Empower Girls movement. One event inspires another, and people come together to make them happen - not as individuals, but as a collective effort. It's a shared movement, driven by professionals who care deeply about opening doors for the next generation. Together, we're reaching thousands of young people in communities around the world, helping them see what's possible and where they might fit.

If you're a technology or business leader, I encourage you to consider how you might support similar efforts, whether through volunteering, mentorship, partnerships or local education initiatives. You don't have to be a cybersecurity expert to make a meaningful impact. You just need to be willing to invest in what comes next.

Because the future of cybersecurity isn't only something we defend - it's something we help build.

Aflac | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

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Tera Ladner, senior vice president and global chief information security officer, Aflac

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SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cyberinspire-ing-the-next-generation-why-the-future-of-cybersecurity-1213884