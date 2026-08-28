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WKN: 132962 | ISIN: EE3100003443 | Ticker-Symbol: UG4
Stuttgart
28.08.26 | 18:18
0,514 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIGON PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIGON PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5140,58818:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 15:48 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Trigon Property Development: Unaudited financial report for the second quarter and 6 months of 2026

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.06.2026, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 June 2026 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first 6 months of 2026 of AS Trigon Property Development is 50,294 euros and the earnings per share is 0.01118 EUR.

As of 30 June 2026 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,717,943 euros. The equity of the company was 1,704,973 euros, corresponding to 99.25 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR30.06.202631.12.2025
Cash and cash equivalents147,403227,911
Trade and other receivables8,04014,245
Inventories1,562,5001,562,500
Total current assets1,717,9431,804,656
TOTAL ASSETS1,717,9431,804,656
Trade and other payables12,97145,441
Total current liabilities12,97145,441
Total liabilities12,97145,441
Share capital at book value449,906449,906
Share premium226,056226,056
Statutory reserve capital287,542287,542
Retained earnings741,468791,763
Total equity1,704,9731,755,267
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1,717,9431,804,656

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR6 M 20266 M 2025
Administrative and general expenses-52,415
-59,442
Operating profit/loss-52,415-59,442
Financial income2,1215,460
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-50,294-53,983
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-50,294-53,983

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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