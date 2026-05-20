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WKN: 132962 | ISIN: EE3100003443 | Ticker-Symbol: UG4
Stuttgart
20.05.26 | 16:47
0,510 Euro
-2,30 % -0,012
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIGON PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIGON PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5100,66217:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Trigon Property Development: Unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2026

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.03.2026, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 March 2026 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first quarter of 2026 of AS Trigon Property Development is 23,679 euros and the earnings per share is 0.00526 EUR.

As of 31 March 2026 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,736,946 euros. The equity of the company was 1,731,588 euros, corresponding to 99.69 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR31.03.202631.12.2025
Cash and cash equivalents161,295227,911
Trade and other receivables13,15114,245
Inventories1,562,5001,562,500
Total current assets1,736,9461,804,656
TOTAL ASSETS1,736,9461,804,656
Trade and other payables5,35845,441
Total current liabilities5,35845,441
Total liabilities5,35845,441
Share capital at book value449,906449,906
Share premium226,056226,056
Statutory reserve capital287,542287,542
Retained earnings768,084791,763
Total equity1,731,5881,755,267
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1,736,9461,804,656

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EURI Q 2026I Q 2025
Administrative and general expenses-24,980
-24,855
Operating loss-24,980-24,855
Financial income1,3013,446
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-23,679-21,409
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-23,679-21,409

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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