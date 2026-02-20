Trigon Property Development: Unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2025

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.12.2025, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2024, a 0.09-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 31,920 euros (excluding VAT).

In the fourth quarter of 2024, a 0.70-hectare property was sold for 300,000 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 December 2025 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for 2025 of AS Trigon Property Development is -99,507 euros and the earnings per share is -0.02212 EUR.

As of 31 December 2025 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,804,656 euros. The equity of the company was 1,755,267 euros, corresponding to 97.24 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Cash and cash equivalents 227,911 370,856 Trade and other receivables 14,245 31,586 Inventories 1,562,500 1,471,238 Total current assets 1,804,656 1,873,680 TOTAL ASSETS 1,804,656 1,873,680 Trade and other payables 45,441 18,906 Total current liabilities 45,441 18,906 Total liabilities 45,441 18,906 Share capital at book value 449,906 449,906 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Retained earnings 791,763 891,270 Total equity 1,755,267 1,854,774 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,804,656 1,873,680

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR 12 M 2025 12 M 2024 Revenue 0 331,920 Costs of goods sold 0 -111,621 Gross profit 0 220,299 Administrative and general expenses -108,021 -63,650 Other operating income 0 5,000 Operating profit/loss -108,021 161,649 Financial income 8,513 5,760 NET PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -99,507 167,409 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -99,507 167,409

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200