Trigon Property Development: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders from 19 June 2026

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the "Company") was held on 19 June 2026 in Tallinn, Pärnu mnt 18.

The annual general meeting started at 10:00 and ended 10:52. In total 2,569,152 votes represented by the shares of the Company, i.e. 57,104% of all the votes represented by the shares of the Company, participated at the meeting. Therefore, the annual general meeting was competent to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Resolutions of the annual general meeting:

1. Approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2025





To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2025, in accordance with which the balance sheet value of the Company as at 31 December 2025 was 1,804,656 euros and the net loss for the financial year was 99,507 euros.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 100% of all votes in the meeting. Thus the resolution was adopted.

2. Covering the net loss for the financial year 2025





To approve the proposal made by the Management Board and to cover the net loss for 2025 in the amount of 99,507 euros from the retained earnings.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 100% of all votes in the meeting. Thus the resolution was adopted.

3. Appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2026 and determining the remuneration policy for the auditor





To appoint Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, address Rävala pst 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2026. The auditing services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 100% of all votes in the meeting. Thus the resolution was adopted.

The minutes of the general meeting of shareholders are available on Company's web-page, at http://www.trigonproperty.com/.

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com