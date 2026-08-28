EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Final Announcement

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Final Announcement



28.08.2026 / 20:48 CET/CEST

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Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Final announcement on the Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 announced on 26 January 2026

In the period from 26 January 2026 up to and including 28 August 2026, a total number of 98,440,122 shares were acquired under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 of Aroundtown SA (the "Company").

On 26 January 2026, the commencement of the Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 was disclosed by way of an ad-hoc-announcement as well as by way of a notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 was conducted based on the authorisation granted by the general meeting of the Company on 26 June 2024. The Company repurchased a total number of 98,440,122 shares at a weighted average price of EUR 2.5396 excluding incidental costs. This corresponds to 6.4% of the Company's share capital. The total price of the repurchased shares was EUR 250 million excluding incidental costs.The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by the Company.

Information on the individual share buy-back transactions is also published on the Company's website at www.aroundtown.de under section "Investor Relations".

Luxembourg, 28 August 2026

The Board of Directors