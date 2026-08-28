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WKN: A0M889 | ISIN: CA11777Q2099 | Ticker-Symbol: 5BG
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 21:43
4,870 Euro
-0,02 % -0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
B2GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
B2GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8604,90028.08.
4,8304,91128.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 22:36 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

B2Gold Corp.: B2Gold Reports Fatality at the Masbate Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") regrets to report that a fatality occurred at the Masbate Gold Project in the Philippines on Friday, August 28, 2026. The employee was performing scheduled maintenance at the Water Treatment Plant when a pipe burst, resulting in a fatal injury.

Mike Cinnamond, President and CEO of B2Gold, said, "We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our people, and our immediate focus is supporting the individual's family and colleagues while fully investigating the circumstances surrounding the event. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected during this difficult time."

The area of the incident has been secured and related work has been stopped while the investigation is completed. Mining and processing activities continue uninterrupted. The Company will provide additional information when appropriate.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a responsible international gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.
"Mike Cinnamond"
President & Chief Executive Officer

[Source: B2Gold Corp.]


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.