Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive, no-holds-barred interview with Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM). As global powers race to break China's decades-long grip on the tungsten market, discover how Almonty is securing strategic assets in the US, advancing the world-class Sangdong project in South Korea, and expanding its Portuguese operations-all while securing transformative financing that positions the company for massive growth. Dive deep into the $800 million convertible bond structure, the shifting geopolitical landscape, and why Western governments and defense contractors are knocking on Almonty's door. Whether you're an investor, industry professional, or interested in critical minerals, this conversation delivers unparalleled insights into the future of tungsten supply chains and what it takes to build a resilient, Western-based critical minerals champion.