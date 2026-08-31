One of the largest and broadest studies of its kind, the study reveals the connection between the skills girls learn playing sports and women's careers

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) and Parity today released a first-of-its-kind research report revealing a powerful, data-backed link between girls' sports participation and women's workplace performance. The study draws on more than 9,500 respondents across the United States, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom, making it one of the largest and broadest studies of its kind. The findings are clear and consistent: women who played sports in their youth are more likely to become workplace leaders, are more likely to aspire to senior leadership and are more likely to negotiate their salaries. These women also credit skills learned in sports with helping them advance professionally.

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e.l.f. Beauty and Parity unveil "Girls Who Play Change the Game," new research connecting girls' sports participation to women's leadership and workplace success.

The report sits at the intersection of e.l.f.'s two long-standing purpose commitments: Change the Board Game, the company's commitment to boardroom equity and empowering.legendary.females., its commitment to women's sports. Both initiatives are rooted in creating access and accelerating pathways for the next generations of leaders.

Parity, a women's sports consultancy focused on closing the gender income and opportunity gap in sports, is e.l.f.'s partner in the research. Aligned by shared beliefs, Parity brought their research expertise and rigor to execute the research at scale and e.l.f. leaned into its global platform of positivity, inclusivity and accessibility.

The report centers on the Everyday Athlete women who played sports for at least three years before the end of high/secondary school and now work (or recently worked) full time alongside pro women athletes, men and women board members and women with little or no sports experience. Across all four countries, the study shows women who played sports carry those lessons into their careers.

See how Everyday Athletes say sports change the e.l.f.ing game for women at work:

Nearly 90% of Everyday Athletes who have been promoted say a skill they learned in sports helped them move up.

69% of Everyday Athletes who have worked at least five years say the lessons they learned in sports are more important than ever in today's workplace.

Everyday Athletes are nearly 50% more likely to hold leadership roles at work than women who played less or no sports.

Everyday Athletes are 37% more likely to aspire to senior leadership and nearly 25% more likely to have negotiated their salary than women who played less or no sports.

80% of women leaders who were Everyday Athletes say sports were an important part of growing up.

The study doubles down on these findings by talking directly to pro women athletes and men and women board members from all four countries:

98% of the pro women athletes surveyed say sports helped prepare them to compete in life beyond their playing career.

85% of men and women board members surveyed say the lessons learned in sports are important for future board members.

"This research puts numbers behind what we've always believed. Building pathways for women in sports by investing in the players, leagues and their fans helps shape a brighter future for the next generation of changemakers," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Brands. "At e.l.f., we are committed to democratizing access to the playing field and to the boardroom so every legendary female has the access and the opportunity to change the e.l.f.ing game."

Data from the study shows momentum for girls playing sports is growing: 70% of Gen Z women who started sports played through the end of high/secondary school, up from 62% of Baby Boomers. Even so, prior research shows girls across the US, Canada, Germany and the UK all participate in sports at lower rates than boys in their countries. Given the data from this study shows the life-long positive impact sports have on girls' futures, e.l.f. and Parity are resolved in their shared commitment to get and keep girls in sports.

"Our hope is that these findings don't simply reinforce the value of sports but inspire society to create more opportunities for girls to play," said Leela Srinivasan, CEO of Parity. "Because this isn't about being elite or becoming a professional athlete. The benefits are linked to participation itself. By showing up, learning, competing and staying in the game for a few years, girls are already building valuable skills and characteristics they can leverage for advancement throughout their careers."

Together, e.l.f. and Parity look to help level the playing field and widen the pipeline into every room where decisions are made.

The report will debut at the third Power of Women's Sports Summit, produced by Billie Jean King Enterprises with e.l.f. as the presenting partner. The Power of Women's Sports Summit brings together some of the most influential change makers in sports, business and entertainment together on a global stage, all united by a shared commitment to accelerate the progress in women's sports as a marketplace.

Check out the full report to learn more here.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is a bold disruptor with a kind heart, fueled by a mission to make the best of beauty accessible and a purpose to make the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. Purpose led and results driven, e.l.f. Beauty is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Beauty's global portfolio of brands includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, e.l.f. Hair, Naturium, rhode and Well People. e.l.f. Brands products are vegan, e.l.f. clean and double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. e.l.f. Brands are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com.

About Parity

Parity is a women's sports consultancy specializing in professional athlete partnerships. With a mission to close the gender income and opportunity gap in sports, Parity connects brands with a diverse network of more than 1,600 pro women athletes across 85+ sports, including 300+ Olympians and Paralympians. Through athlete engagements, official community partnerships, women's sports consulting, and custom research, Parity helps brands authentically engage the most trusted voices in sports today. For more information, visit www.paritynow.com.

Research Methodology

The research draws on original surveys of three groups in the U.S., Canada, Germany and the U.K.:

9,056 women ages 18-65 who work or have worked full time in the past five years (surveyed in June 2026);

328 professional women athletes (surveyed in June and July 2026); and

114 men and women board members (surveyed in July and August 2026).

The quantitative research was supplemented by 21 qualitative interviews with a mix of Everyday Athletes, women professional athletes, and women board members from each country.

Comparisons between groups are descriptive and reflect correlation, not definitive causation. For the complete methodology, see the full report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260830853936/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Hannah Rubin

e.l.f. Beauty

Hrubin@elfbeauty.com

Julian Galano

Parity

Julian@22-spring.com