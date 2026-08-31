Five new agreements further expand Bridger's international rights coverage, with more than 20 additional collective management organizations currently in discussion

Regulatory News:

Winamp Group (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN), the parent company of Winamp, announces a new milestone in the development of Bridger, its copyright management platform, with its international network now exceeding 35 agreements following five new agreements with AKM (Austria), ACUM (Israel), SCD (Chile), MACP (Malaysia) and CASH (Hong Kong).

More than 20 additional collective management organizations are currently in discussion, supporting the continued expansion of Bridger's global rights infrastructure.

Following several waves of agreements announced since March, Bridger has rapidly expanded both the geographic reach and the categories of rights covered by its network. While the platform already benefits from extensive worldwide coverage for digital and online uses, the new agreements further extend its capabilities for physical and offline rights requiring local representation and collection.

Each additional agreement strengthens Bridger's ability to identify and collect royalties on behalf of creators across a broader range of territories and rights categories, reinforcing the platform's value proposition as its international network grows.

Importantly, this expansion is now beginning to translate into monetization. As announced in July, Bridger has started receiving the first revenues generated through agreements concluded in recent months, demonstrating the platform's ability to turn broader rights coverage into additional revenue opportunities for creators.

With more than 35 agreements now concluded and discussions underway with more than 20 additional collective management organizations, Bridger is entering a new phase in the development of its international rights infrastructure, progressively moving from building coverage to operating at greater scale.

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp and Bridger, commented:

"We are moving from building coverage to building scale. With more than 35 agreements concluded, first revenues already being received and more than 20 additional organizations in discussion, Bridger is building the infrastructure required to manage rights globally at scale. Our focus is now on turning this expanding coverage into greater value for creators and sustainable growth for Bridger."

The continued expansion of Bridger also strengthens Winamp for Artists, where rights management and royalty collection form part of a broader suite of services designed to help independent artists manage and monetize their careers.

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About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Bridger www.bridgermusic.io Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260830319127/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com