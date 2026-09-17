Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN), owner of the Winamp, Bridger, Jamendo and Hotmix platforms, announces that it will host an online webinar for its shareholders and investors on:

THURSDAY, October 08 at 6:00 PM (French session)

The webinar will provide an opportunity to review Winamp Group's latest developments, provide an update on the Group's recent progress and present its key priorities for the coming months.

Shareholders and investors, both current and prospective, will also have the opportunity to engage directly with Alexandre Saboundjian, Chairman and CEO, and Olivier Van Gulck, Chief Financial Officer, during a dedicated Q&A session.

Participants may submit their questions in advance by email to: investors@winamp-group.com

To participate in this videoconference, please use the link below at the scheduled time of the meeting. If the link does not open automatically, you may copy and paste it into your web browser.

Link to the webinar :

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/3cdeceb0-32de-492e-8718-5d3b0d82501f@c7917c5a-0971-4e9c-8ec8-40f4cdece411?source=copyLinkOneEventsShareDialog

Next Meeting

Octobre 08, 2026 Investor's webinar

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp redefines the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience and maximize their revenues, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917958587/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com