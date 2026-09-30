New agreements in Andorra, Colombia, El Salvador, Greece and Armenia expand Bridger's coverage across performance and mechanical rights

Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris Brussels: ALWIN), through its subsidiary Bridger, announces the signing of five new agreements with collective management organizations in Europe and Latin America, further strengthening the international rights management coverage available to artists and songwriters represented by Bridger.

The new agreements have been signed with SDADV in Andorra, SAYCO in Colombia, SACIM in El Salvador, EDEM in Greece and Armauthor in Armenia.

Each agreement covers both Performance Rights (PR) and Mechanical Rights (MR) and extends Bridger's ability to manage rights across offline uses as well as digital services operating within the respective territories. International digital services are already covered through Bridger's existing arrangements with MINT.

These agreements further broaden Bridger's geographic footprint while also strengthening the depth of the rights coverage available across its international network. They complement the agreements concluded over the past months with collective management organizations across Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.

With these latest additions, Bridger's international network now includes more than 40 agreements with collective management organizations worldwide, covering an increasingly broad range of territories, rights and uses.

The continued expansion of this network supports Bridger's objective of providing independent artists and songwriters with a more comprehensive infrastructure for the management and collection of their rights internationally.

"As our international network expands, our focus is increasingly on the depth and effectiveness of the coverage we can provide to artists and songwriters," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group. "These new agreements strengthen our ability to manage both performance and mechanical rights across additional territories and uses, and further reinforce the international infrastructure we have built over the past months."

Bridger will continue to strengthen its international coverage while progressively expanding the scope and effectiveness of rights management and collection services available to its members.

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About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Bridger www.bridgermusic.io Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929189699/en/

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Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com