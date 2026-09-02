Jamendo continues to advance its U.S. legal actions and broadens its approach to the licensing and protection of music and data used in artificial intelligence technologies.

Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Brussels and Paris: ALWIN) today provides an update on the U.S. legal proceedings initiated by its subsidiary Jamendo SA against NVIDIA Corporation and Suno, Inc. in relation to the alleged unauthorized use of musical content and associated data in the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

As previously announced, Jamendo initiated federal proceedings against NVIDIA and Suno in June 2026 as part of its actions to protect its intellectual property rights and those of the artists it represents.

Since these initial filings, Jamendo has completed a number of additional legal and procedural steps, allowing both cases to progress on a more comprehensive basis.

NVIDIA proceedings move forward

Jamendo has amended its complaint against NVIDIA to incorporate additional elements supporting its claims.

The amended complaint has now been formally served on NVIDIA, marking an important milestone and allowing the case to move into its next phase before the U.S. federal court.

The first hearing is currently scheduled for January 12, 2027.

Suno: updated complaint to be refiled

Jamendo has also completed additional work on its claims against Suno.

For procedural reasons, Jamendo has decided to withdraw the current complaint and refile an updated and more comprehensive complaint shortly.

This decision is procedural in nature and is intended to ensure that all relevant elements are incorporated into the new complaint from the outset.

A broader approach to AI-related uses

Beyond the proceedings against NVIDIA and Suno, Jamendo has identified, notably based on information made publicly available by the companies concerned, six additional companies active in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors that have used its content and/or data in the development of artificial intelligence technologies. Jamendo is currently reviewing these situations and has already contacted some of the companies concerned.

Jamendo's priority is to seek a commercial resolution, including appropriate compensation for past uses where applicable, as well as licensing arrangements or partnerships for future uses.

Where these discussions do not lead to a satisfactory resolution, Jamendo intends to take the necessary steps to enforce its rights, as it has already done in the NVIDIA and Suno matters.

This approach is part of a broader strategy to protect and create value from Jamendo's catalogue and data, as music content becomes an increasingly important resource for the development of artificial intelligence.

Recent developments in U.S. copyright litigation involving artificial intelligence have further highlighted the growing importance of these issues. While each case depends on its own specific circumstances, Jamendo believes that its claims are supported by a solid factual and legal basis.

"Since the initial filings, both cases have continued to move forward and we have also identified other situations that we are now addressing directly with the companies concerned, said Alexandre Saboundjian, Chief Executive Officer of Winamp Group. "Our first objective is to find commercial solutions, both for past uses and for potential future partnerships. Where this is not possible, we are prepared to enforce our rights. More broadly, we believe AI is creating a new market for properly licensed music and data, and Jamendo intends to play an active role in that market."

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About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Jamendo www.jamendo.com

Jamendo's mission is to connect musicians and music lovers around the world. Our goal is to bring together a global community around independent music, creating a unique experience and value around it.

Jamendo provides an ideal platform for independent artists looking to share their music as easily as possible while reaching new audiences worldwide.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the legal proceedings and initiatives described above. These proceedings remain at an early stage and are subject to the assessment and decisions of the competent courts. No assurance can be given regarding their outcome, timing or any potential financial impact. Similarly, there can be no assurance that discussions with other identified parties will result in settlements, licensing agreements or other commercial arrangements.

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Olivier Van Gulck

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