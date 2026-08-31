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WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 08:07
0,024 Euro
-3,17 % -0,001
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
64 Leser
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Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Interim Report Q2 2026

Stockholm, Sweden (August 31, 2026) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today released its interim report for the second quarter of 2026.

Second quarter, April-June 2026 (Compared to April-June 2025)

  • Net sales amounted to 12.1 (13.7) MEUR.
  • Gross margin amounted to 30 (32)%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.19 (1.11) MEUR.
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.13 (-0.12) EUR.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -1.6 (-0.2) MEUR.
  • The number of employees stood at 86 (118) at the end of the period.
  • Discussions have continued with our financial partners, and the company is still depending on additional financing to support its business activities going forward.

First half year, January-June 2026 (Compared to January-June 2025)

  • Net sales amounted to 22.8 (28.7) MEUR.
  • Gross margin amounted to 30 (28)%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.12 (0.92) MEUR.
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.17 (-0.28) EUR.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -2.3 (-2.1) MEUR.
Key Performance Indicators Q2 2026
KEUR		2026-04-01
2026-06-30		2025-04-01
2025-06-30		2026-01-01
2026-06-30		2025-01-01
2025-06-30		2025-01-01
2025-12-31






Net Sales12 05813 70222 75628 70862 050
Share of revenue derived from Owned IP6%8%7%7%6%
Gross Margin30%32%30%28%25%
Adjusted EBITDA1 1871 1101 1209221 434
Adjusted EBITDA Margin10%8%5%3%2%
EBITDA-565569-778-557-1 204
EBITDA Margin-5%4%-3%-2%-2%
Adjusted EBIT-2 914-1 201-4 211-2 992-20 559
Adjusted EBIT Margin-24%-9%-19%-10%-33%
EBIT-4 667-1 742-6 108-4 471-78 234
EBIT Margin-39%-13%-27%-16%-126%
Total Headcount861188611898

Significant events during the quarter

  • Olivine Holdings, LLC announced a cash takeover bid to the shareholders of Maximum Entertainment AB to tender all shares in Maximum Entertainment to Olivine Holdings.
  • Cathay Bank notified intention to seek appointment of receiver over U.S. subsidiary.
  • Maximum Entertainment's Board of Directors engaged Redeye to issue a fairness opinion regarding the public cash offer from Olivine Holdings, LLC.
  • Cathay Bank filed a complaint with the Superior Court of the State of California against the company's U.S. subsidiary, Maximum Entertainment, LLC, dated April 21, 2026.
  • The Board of Directors of Maximum Entertainment recommended that the shareholders of Maximum Entertainment accept the public offer from Olivine Holdings of SEK 0.30 in cash per share. Board member Bob Blake recorded a dissenting opinion as expressed in the press release dated May 6, 2026.
  • Maximum Entertainment received a provisional judicial pledge over shares in its French subsidiary, granted to Olivine Holdings LLC as security for claims under the Turning Rock Partners credit facility, and subsequently received a notice of default and enforcement of remedies under the credit agreement, including the potential exercise of lender rights and termination of previously granted waivers.
  • It was resolved that the company should continue its operations, following the balance sheet prepared for liquidation purposes.
  • On May 25, Olivine Holdings, LLC completed the public takeover offer, resulting in an ownership of 77% of the shares in Maximum Entertainment AB, and extended the acceptance period to June 8, 2026.
  • The annual report for the financial year 2025 was published without the auditor's report on 2 June, 2026.
  • Board member Bob Blake resigned at his own request.
  • Maximum Entertainment terminated its agreement with Pareto Securities AB as liquidity provider.
  • The Annual Report for 2025 was published together with the auditor's report on 11 June, 2026.
  • Maximum Entertainment AB (publ) received a summons from the Stockholm District Court in connection with legal proceedings initiated by Olivine Holdings, LLC.

Significant events after the quarter

  • The outcome of the arbitration proceedings regarding the earn-out dispute was announced.
  • Maximum Entertainment's U.S. subsidiary agreed to Cathay Bank's request for the stipulation of a receiver.

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-31 07:30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board
E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO
E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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