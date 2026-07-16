Maximum Entertainment AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Maximum Entertainment AB on July 16, 2026

Maximum Entertainment AB (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting today, July 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of Eversheds Sutherland in Stockholm. Below is a summary of the main resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as presented in the 2025 annual report.

Discharge from liability for the 2025 financial year was granted to board members Jan Benjaminson, Philippe Cohen, Bernard Reefman, and former member Mark Belcher, but a majority of more than seventy percent of all votes in the Company voted against the resolution regarding former member Bob Blake. Discharge from liability was therefore not granted to Bob Blake. Discharge from liability for the 2025 financial year was granted to the Company's CEO Philippe Cohen.

Allocation of profits

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that no dividend be paid and that the profit be carried forward.

Election of the board of directors and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of three members without alternates. It was resolved that the board shall continue to consist of Jan Benjaminson (chairman), Bart Reefman, and Philippe Cohen for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The auditing firm Grant Thornton Sweden AB was elected as auditor and it was noted that authorized public auditor Carl Niring is the auditor in charge.

Remuneration for the board of directors and the auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that remuneration for board members shall amount to SEK 295,000 for each board member and that remuneration for the chairman of the board shall amount to SEK 725,000 for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

It was further resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with current and approved invoices.

Resolution to dissolve the nomination committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved to dissolve the nomination committee in light of the Company's current size and ownership structure.

Resolution to amend the Articles of Association

The Annual General Meeting resolved to amend the limits for share capital and the number of shares as follows.

Current wording Proposed wording § 4 Share capital

The share capital of the company shall amount to not less than SEK 1,800,000 and not more than SEK 7,200,000. […] § 4 Share capital

The share capital of the company shall amount to not less than SEK 5,100,000 and not more than SEK 20,400,000. […] § 5 Number of shares

The number of shares shall be not less than 18,000,000 and not more than 72,000,000. § 5 Number of shares

The number of shares shall be not less than 51,000,000 and not more than 204,000,000. § 12 Voting rights

The shares may be issued in two classes, class A shares up to a maximum of 2,000,000 and class B shares up to a maximum of 70,000,000. Each class A share carries ten (10) votes and each class B share carries one (1) vote. § 12 Voting rights

The shares may be issued in two classes, class A and class B. Shares of each class may be issued up to a number corresponding to the total number of shares that may be issued in the company pursuant to these articles of association. Each class A share carries ten (10) votes and each class B share carries one (1) vote.

Resolution on issuance authorization

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to increase the Company's share capital within the limits of the share capital and number of shares permitted under the articles of association in force from time to time. The authorization may be used to issue shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments. If the board of directors exercises the authorization, the issues may also be made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and/or with provisions for payment in kind or by way of set-off. Pursuant to Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act, the board of directors may not, by virtue of this authorization, resolve on issues to directors of the group, employees, etc.

Issues pursuant to this authorization shall be made on market terms. The board of directors shall be entitled to determine the other terms and conditions of issues under this authorization and who shall be entitled to subscribe for the securities issued. The reason the board of directors should be able to resolve on issues with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and/or with provisions for payment in kind or by way of set-off is to enable the Company to raise capital, carry out strategically motivated partnerships or acquisitions and/or to facilitate issues aimed at strengthening the Company's financial position.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO

E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98



For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.