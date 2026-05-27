Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Interim Report Q1 2026

Stockholm, Sweden (May 27, 2026) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today published its interim report for the first quarter of 2026.

First quarter, January-March 2026 (Compared to January-March 2025)

Net sales decreased to 10.7 (15.0) MEUR.

Gross margin increased to 30 (24)%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -0.07 (-0.21) MEUR.

Earnings per share amounted to -0.04 (-0.16) EUR.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -0.6 (-1.9) MEUR.

The number of employees stood at 92 (115) at the end of the period.

KPIs Q1 2025

KEUR 01/01/26

03/31/26 01/01/25

03/31/25 01/01/25

12/31/25







Net Sales 10 698 15 007 62 050 Share of revenue derived from Owned IP 8% 7% 6% Gross margin % 30% 24% 25% Adjusted EBITDA -68 -212 1 434 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % -1% -1% 2% EBITDA -212 -1 126 1 204 EBITDA Margin -2% -8% -2% Adjusted EBIT -1 297 -1 815 -20 559 Adjusted EBIT Margin % -12% -12% -33% EBIT -1 441 -2 729 -78 234 EBIT Margin % -13% -18% -126% Total Headcount 92 115 98

Significant Events During The Quarter

Board member Mark Blecher resigns at his own request.

Maximum Entertainment AB (publ) resolved to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purposes.

Balance sheet for liquidation purposes showed the equity of Maximum Entertainment AB (publ) was below half of the registered share capital.

Significant Events After The Quarter

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting also constituting first control meeting of Maximum Entertainment AB

Olivine Holdings, LLC announced a cash takeover bid to the shareholders of Maximum Entertainment AB to tender all shares in Maximum Entertainment to Olivine Holdings.

Cathay Bank notified intention to seek appointment of receiver over U.S. subsidiary.

Maximum Entertainment's Board of Directors Engages Redeye to Issue Fairness Opinion Regarding Public Cash Offer from Olivine Holdings, LLC.

Cathay Bank filed a complaint with the Superior Court of the State of California against the company's U.S. subsidiary, Maximum Entertainment, LLC, dated April 21, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Maximum Entertainment recommended that the shareholders of Maximum Entertainment accept the public offer from Olivine Holdings of SEK 0.30 in cash per share. Board member Bob Blake recorded a dissenting opinion as expressed in the press release dated May 6, 2026.

Maximum Entertainment received a provisional judicial pledge over shares in its French subsidiary, granted to Olivine Holdings LLC as security for claims under the Turning Rock Partners credit facility, and subsequently received a notice of default and enforcement of remedies under the credit agreement, including the potential exercise of lender rights and termination of previously granted waivers.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (Sw: första kontrollstämma) on May 21, 2026 resolved that the company should continue its operations.

On May 25, Olivine Holdings, LLC completed the public takeover offer, resulting in an ownership of 77% of the shares in Maximum Entertainment AB, and extended the acceptance period to June 8, 2026.

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-27 07:30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO

E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98



For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.