Maximum Entertainment AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Maximum Entertainment AB

The extraordinary general meeting of Maximum Entertainment AB, reg. no. 556778-7691 (the "Company"), was held today 21 May 2026 at Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå's premises at Sveavägen 20 in Stockholm. The meeting resolved on all proposed matters in accordance with previously announced proposals. Below is a summary of the key resolutions taken at the meeting.

Resolution on continued operations

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's primary proposal, that the Company should continue its operations and that the Company should therefore not go into liquidation. This resolution means that a second control meeting must be convened within eight months of this first control meeting to reconsider the question of whether the Company should go into liquidation. Prior to the second control meeting, the board of directors shall prepare a new control balance sheet and have it audited by the Company's auditor. If the control balance sheet at the second control meeting does not show that the equity has been restored to at least the registered share capital, the Company is obliged to go into liquidation.

The board had also put forward a secondary proposal for liquidation in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act. However, this proposal was not considered as the meeting resolved to continue operations.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO

E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98



For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.