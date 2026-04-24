Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment AB - Update on Cathay Bank's intention to exercise legal rights

Stockholm, Sweden, 24 April, 2026 - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today announces that Cathay Bank ("Cathay" or the "Bank") has filed a complaint with the Superior Court of the State of California against the company's U.S. subsidiary, Maximum Entertainment, LLC (the "Borrower"), dated April 21, 2026.

As previously announced by the company on 20 April, 2026 Cathay had notified the Borrower of its intention to immediately begin exercising its rights and remedies, including seeking the appointment of a receiver over the Borrower's assets and operations. Cathay has now filed a complaint with the Superior Court of the State of California against the Borrower and Maximum Entertainment is currently going through the case documents to determine its course of action going forward.

The matter concerns the Borrower and its subsidiaries; subsidiaries held directly by Maximum Entertainment AB are not affected at this stage.

Maximum Entertainment will keep the market informed of any material developments.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO

E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98



For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.