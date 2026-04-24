Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Miner kämpfen, entsteht in Finnland der vielleicht billigste Bitcoin Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923184 | ISIN: US1491501045 | Ticker-Symbol: CN7
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 08:04
47,000 Euro
+3,07 % +1,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,40046,60018:44
46,40046,60018:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 16:20 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment AB - Update on Cathay Bank's intention to exercise legal rights

Stockholm, Sweden, 24 April, 2026 - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today announces that Cathay Bank ("Cathay" or the "Bank") has filed a complaint with the Superior Court of the State of California against the company's U.S. subsidiary, Maximum Entertainment, LLC (the "Borrower"), dated April 21, 2026.

As previously announced by the company on 20 April, 2026 Cathay had notified the Borrower of its intention to immediately begin exercising its rights and remedies, including seeking the appointment of a receiver over the Borrower's assets and operations. Cathay has now filed a complaint with the Superior Court of the State of California against the Borrower and Maximum Entertainment is currently going through the case documents to determine its course of action going forward.

The matter concerns the Borrower and its subsidiaries; subsidiaries held directly by Maximum Entertainment AB are not affected at this stage.

Maximum Entertainment will keep the market informed of any material developments.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board
E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO
E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.