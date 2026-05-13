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WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 09:10
0,022 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment AB: Provisional judicial pledge over shares in French subsidiary

Stockholm, 13 May 2026

Maximum Entertainment AB (publ) ("Maximum Entertainment" or the "Company") hereby announces that, pursuant to an order issued by the enforcement judge at the Tribunal Judiciaire de Bobigny, a French court has granted Olivine Holdings LLC ("Olivine"), a Delaware limited liability company and a Turning Rock Partners holding entity, a provisional judicial pledge over all shares held by the Company in its wholly-owned French subsidiary, SASU Maximum Entertainment France, as security for a claim in the approximate amount of EUR 41,959,620.86. The provisional judicial pledge was served on SASU Maximum Entertainment France today, 13 May 2026.

The Company understands that the claim relates to obligations under the credit facility with Turning Rock Partners.

The provisional pledge does not constitute a final adjudication on the merits of Olivine's claim. The Company is reviewing the court order and intends to take all appropriate steps to protect its interests, including, where warranted, seeking discharge of the pledge before the competent French court. The Company will provide further updates if and when material developments occur.

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-13 15:55 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board
E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO
E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.