Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment AB: Provisional judicial pledge over shares in French subsidiary

Stockholm, 13 May 2026

Maximum Entertainment AB (publ) ("Maximum Entertainment" or the "Company") hereby announces that, pursuant to an order issued by the enforcement judge at the Tribunal Judiciaire de Bobigny, a French court has granted Olivine Holdings LLC ("Olivine"), a Delaware limited liability company and a Turning Rock Partners holding entity, a provisional judicial pledge over all shares held by the Company in its wholly-owned French subsidiary, SASU Maximum Entertainment France, as security for a claim in the approximate amount of EUR 41,959,620.86. The provisional judicial pledge was served on SASU Maximum Entertainment France today, 13 May 2026.

The Company understands that the claim relates to obligations under the credit facility with Turning Rock Partners.

The provisional pledge does not constitute a final adjudication on the merits of Olivine's claim. The Company is reviewing the court order and intends to take all appropriate steps to protect its interests, including, where warranted, seeking discharge of the pledge before the competent French court. The Company will provide further updates if and when material developments occur.

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-13 15:55 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO

E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98



For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.