Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment AB: Notice of default and enforcement of remedies received under the credit facility

Stockholm, 13 May 2026

As disclosed earlier today, a French court order granted Olivine Holdings, LLC ("Olivine") a provisional judicial pledge over the Maximum Entertainment AB (publ) ("Maximum Entertainment" or the "Company")'s shares in its French subsidiary, SASU Maximum Entertainment France.

The Company hereby discloses that following receipt of the abovementioned provisional judicial pledge, MG1 Acquisition Corporation, the Company, and certain of its subsidiaries, including Maximum Entertainment France SAS, Maximum Entertainment, LLC, and Max Ent Games Limited, received a formal notice of default and enforcement of remedies from Olivine, acting in its capacity as administrative agent under the credit facility with Turning Rock Partners (the "Credit Agreement").

In the notice, Olivine notifies of its intent to exercise all rights and remedies available to the lender under the Credit Agreement immediately, including under the guarantees provided by the Company and its subsidiaries, and various security agreements. The notice further states that the limited waiver previously granted under the Credit Agreement will be terminated five calendar days following the date of the notice, after which all defaults and events of default will be fully enforceable without reservation. The notice of default expressly references the provisional judicial pledge over the Company's shares in its French subsidiary as one of the instruments under which remedies are being exercised.

The Company is reviewing the notice and the asserted defaults and intends to take all appropriate steps to protect its interests and those of its shareholders. Further updates will be provided as and when material developments occur.

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-13 22:33 CEST.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO

E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98



For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.