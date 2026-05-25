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WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
26.05.26 | 08:05
0,024 Euro
+6,31 % +0,001
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2026 22:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment AB announces that Olivine Holdings, LLC has completed the public takeover offer and extended the acceptance period

Stockholm, 25 May 2026 - Maximum Entertainment AB ("Maximum Entertainment" or the "Company") hereby announces that Olivine Holdings, LLC ("Olivine") has today published that all conditions for the public takeover offer for all shares in the Company have been fulfilled and that the offer has been declared unconditional.

On 25 May 2026, Olivine announced that all conditions for the completion of the offer have been fulfilled. Olivine has accordingly declared the offer unconditional and will complete the acquisition of the shares tendered in the offer.

Olivine has further resolved to extend the acceptance period until 8 June 2026 at 15:00 (CEST) in order to enable a higher level of acceptance in the offer. Olivine has also announced that the price of SEK 0.30 per share will not be increased.

Reference to the offeror's press release
For complete information regarding the offer, including conditions and instructions for acceptance, reference is made to the press release published by Olivine on 25 May 2026 and to the offer website www.OH-Offer.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board
E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO
E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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