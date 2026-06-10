Maximum Entertainment AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting held on 10 June 2026 in Maximum Entertainment AB

The extraordinary general meeting of Maximum Entertainment AB, company reg. no. 556778-7691, took place today, 10 June 2026, at 10.00 am. Below is a summary of the main resolutions passed.

Election of the board of directors

It was noted that Bob Blake had announced his resignation and that he would not be up for re-election. The meeting resolved that the board shall consist of three members with no deputies. It was resolved that the board shall continue to consist of Jan Benjaminson (chairman), Bart Reefman and Philippe Cohen for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO

E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98



For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.