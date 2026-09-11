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WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
11.09.26 | 08:09
0,028 Euro
+8,59 % +0,002
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 11:30 Uhr
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Maximum Entertainment AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Maximum Entertainment AB

The extraordinary general meeting of Maximum Entertainment AB, reg. no. 556778-7691 (the "Company"), was held today 11 September 2026 in Stockholm. The meeting resolved in accordance with the proposals. Below is a summary of the key resolutions taken at the meeting.

Resolutions on the board of directors
The meeting resolved, in accordance with Olivine Holdings, LLC. proposal, that the board of directors shall consist of three (3) board members, without deputies, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Determination of fees for the board of directors
At the extraordinary general meeting, Olivine Holdings, LLC. presented an adjusted proposal regarding board remuneration. The adjusted proposal entailed that the chairman of the board shall be entitled to an annual fee of EUR 180,000 and that each of the other board members shall be entitled to an annual fee of EUR 66,000. No fee shall be paid to board members who are also employed by the Company. For incoming board members, fees shall be paid pro rata in relation to the period between the extraordinary general meeting and the annual general meeting 2027. For resigning board members, fees shall be paid pro rata in relation to the period between the annual general meeting on 16 July 2026 and the extraordinary general meeting, based on the fees resolved at the annual general meeting on 16 July 2026.

The proposed fees reflect the increased demands placed on the board of directors in light of the Company's international operations and focus on strengthening its financial position. In determining the proposed fee levels, regard has been had to the need for experienced board leadership with specific industry expertise, international corporate governance experience, and the ability to actively support management in navigating the Company's financial and operational challenges. The proposed fee levels are considered to be reasonable in view of the demands placed on the board during this phase, including the qualifications of the proposed board members.

Election of board of directors and chair of the board
The meeting resolved, in accordance with Olivine Holdings, LLC. proposal, to re-elect Philippe Cohen and to elect Julien Guyard and John DeSimone as new members of the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The meeting further unanimously resolved to elect John DeSimone as chair of the board.

For more information, please contact:

Philippe Cohen, CEO
E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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