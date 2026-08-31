North Media A/S: Martin Frandsen Tobberup appointed CEO of the company operating BEAM

Company announcement no. 14-2026

31 August 2026

As announced in North Media's interim report for the second quarter, the transaction to acquire the BEAM software platform from Bodil Energy for DKK 9 million has now been completed.

Martin Frandsen Tobberup will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company operating BEAM with effect from 1 September 2026.

Martin Frandsen Tobberup will continue in his current roles as Group Executive Director and CDO of North Media and, from 4 September, will also serve as interim Chief Executive Officer of BoligPortal.

For further information:

Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Chairman, tel. +45 2024 3292

Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group Executive Director and CDO, tel. +45 5215 9146

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark's leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Dayli (MineTilbud) is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.