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WKN: 903257 | ISIN: DK0010270347 | Ticker-Symbol: 3S8
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 08:05
6,080 Euro
-0,98 % -0,060
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTH MEDIA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTH MEDIA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2606,52010:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 10:06 Uhr
127 Leser
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North Media A/S: Martin Frandsen Tobberup appointed CEO of the company operating BEAM

Company announcement no. 14-2026

31 August 2026

As announced in North Media's interim report for the second quarter, the transaction to acquire the BEAM software platform from Bodil Energy for DKK 9 million has now been completed.

Martin Frandsen Tobberup will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company operating BEAM with effect from 1 September 2026.

Martin Frandsen Tobberup will continue in his current roles as Group Executive Director and CDO of North Media and, from 4 September, will also serve as interim Chief Executive Officer of BoligPortal.

For further information:
Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Chairman, tel. +45 2024 3292
Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group Executive Director and CDO, tel. +45 5215 9146

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark's leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Dayli (MineTilbud) is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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