Grid instability, growing electrification, and rising demand for energy resilience are reshaping Europe's energy landscape. As developers, installers, EPCs, and asset owners seek solutions that go beyond power generation alone, integrated approaches combining solar and energy storage are becoming increasingly important. Against this backdrop, JA will launch Journey Ahead: JA Roadshow 2026, an initiative designed to bring the company's latest technology developments directly to customers and industry stakeholders across Europe. The roadshow will serve as a mobile showcase of JA's expanding energy ...

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