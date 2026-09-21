Chinese PV manufacturer JA has launched its internally developed and packaged p-type heterojunction (P-HJT) photovoltaic modules into space, beginning the technology's first in-orbit test as the company explores potential applications in commercial space power systems. The modules traveled aboard a Kuaizhou-11 Y3 rocket launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 10:40 Beijing time on Sept. 17. The mission placed the Tianyi-51 and Tianyi-52 commercial remote-sensing satellites into their planned orbits. JA's modules are hosted payloads and do not serve as the satellites' primary power ...

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