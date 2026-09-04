JA Takes Integrated Solar-Plus-Storage Solutions on the Road Across Europe

PABIANICE, Poland, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JA has officially launched its first European roadshow, Journey Ahead: JA Roadshow 2026, with the inaugural stop in Poland. The mobile showcase will travel across the continent over the next eight weeks, bringing JA's latest PV and energy storage solutions directly to customers.

Marking JA's first large-scale European roadshow under the unified "One JA" brand framework, the tour offers a tangible, on-the-ground demonstration of how JA's integrated energy ecosystem is moving from vision to real-world application.

Setting off from Poland, the roadshow will visit more than 20 locations across 11 countries, including Hungary, Romania, Germany, Italy, Spain and others, encompassing Europe's key energy markets.

Designed to address Europe's growing demand for energy resilience and integrated solar-storage energy services, the roadshow features JA's core portfolio built around solar-storage-intelligent technologies. Three dedicated experience zones for integrated PV-storage, commercial & industrial (C&I), and data-center use cases will demonstrate the company's end-to-end integrated energy capabilities.

On the PV front, JA is showcasing its full range of high-efficiency modules, including the flagship DeepBlue 5.0 and DeepBlue 4.0 Pro series built on TOPCon technology. Highlights include the anti-glare solutions with both microstructured glass and acid-etched glass variants. Also featured is the HyperGen module, powered by JA's proprietary back-contact and full-surface technologies. It achieves a world-record-certified cell conversion efficiency of 28.2?%, laying a solid technical foundation for high-performance power generation.

On the energy storage side, the roadshow showcases solutions for diverse applications:

JAPlanet Fusion, an integrated solar-plus-storage system for C&I applications, enabling intelligent coordination of solar generation, storage and site loads. JAPlanet 2.0, an all-in-one C&I energy storage system providing integrated energy management for enterprises and industrial parks. JAGalaxy, a utility-scale energy storage solution for renewable energy integration, grid-side applications and large data centres. For applications with stringent data security, privacy and regulatory requirements, JA's Nebula Digital Energy Solution supports flexible local, European or hybrid deployment options based on regulatory and project requirements.



The roadshow's launch in Poland marks the beginning of a two-month engagement across Europe, during which JA will hold in-depth technical discussions and product demonstrations with local customers. As the tour progresses, additional stops, activities and updates will be published on the dedicated roadshow microsite at journeyahead.eu.

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