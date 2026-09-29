From ESS News Chinese solar and storage giant JA has expanded its European commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage system (BESS) range with JAPlanet Fusion and JAPlanet 2.0. The JAPlanet Fusion was announced in China in June and now has confirmed European availability, specifications, and certifications. Both will be available for pre-order in Europe "from the second half of September 2026," implying pre-orders are now possible. JAPlanet Fusion The new C&I product is a 125 kW / 261 kWh DC-coupled hybrid solar and storage system. It combines the inverter, battery and backup functions ...

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